Three police officers injured in knife attack after responding to welfare call

UK NewsPublished:

A man has been arrested.

Police tape near a suspected crime scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
Three police officers were injured in a knife attack in County Durham on Friday evening.

Following a concern for welfare report, police attended an address on Corfe Crescent, Billingham, at around 10.15pm.

At the incident they encountered a man with a knife who became aggressive towards them, leaving two Cleveland Police officers with puncture wounds and the third with slash wounds.

All three were taken to hospital to receive stitches for the injuries.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

He was also treated in hospital for minor injuries.

