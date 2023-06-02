Two men arrested over theft of donkey foal Moon

Stolen donkey foal Moon

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of a 12-week-old donkey foal that was reunited with its mother after it had disappeared for more than two weeks.

The young animal, named Moon, was taken from Miller’s Ark Animals in Hook, Hampshire, some time before 5pm on May 15.

Hampshire police said appeals for information had attracted “countless calls and online reports from members of the public” before the animal was reunited with its mother, Astra, at the farm on Wednesday evening.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old man and a 38-year-old man from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on suspicion of theft on Thursday evening.

Donkey foal Moon was stolen from Miller’s Ark Animals farm in Hook, Hampshire (Pamela Jessopp PA)

A force spokesman said: “Officers from our Countrywatch team, assisted by the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce, made two arrests yesterday evening.

“Suspected stolen plant machinery was also recovered from the scene on Whitehouse Lane in High Wycombe.

“Both have been released under investigation while further inquiries continue.”

Miller’s Ark owner Elizabeth Miller said the incident brought sadness to the public, which she found “really overwhelming”.

A video posted on the farm’s Facebook page shows Ms Miller hugging and kissing Moon, which is wagging its tail.

“We are beyond thrilled and mum and foal are finally back together,” the Facebook post reads.