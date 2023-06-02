Trial date set for two men charged with murder of cricketer

Thomas Barton

A trial date has been set for two men charged with the murder of a cricketer on the Isle of Wight.

Cameron Baker, 27, of Leed Street, Sandown; and 27-year-old Rio Scott of Park Road, Ryde, have been charged with murder of Thomas Barton.

Police were called in the early hours of Sunday to an address in Park Road, Ryde, where the 30-year-old was being treated by paramedics.

He died as he was being taken to hospital, according to police.

During a short hearing at Winchester Crown Court, Judge Angela Morris set a trial date of November 13.

She remanded the pair into custody until September 15 when a hearing will be held for the two defendants to enter a plea to the charge of murder.

A 24-year-old woman from Shanklin who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed with conditions until August 28 pending further inquiries.

In a tribute to Mr Barton, who played cricket for clubs in Ryde, Ventnor and Lymington, his family said in a statement released through police: “We are completely shattered at the loss of Tommy.

“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend to many.

“He has been stolen from us and we are completely heartbroken. He will miss out on so much of life, particularly seeing his beloved daughter grow up.