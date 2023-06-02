Serving Labour mayor blocked from running in ‘out of control factionalism’

Jamie Driscoll

A left-wing regional mayor has been blocked from being Labour’s candidate to contest the North East mayoralty, sparking fresh allegations of “factionalism” within the party.

Jamie Driscoll, the serving North of Tyne mayor, said on Friday that he had been “barred” from running for the new mayoral authority without explanation.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell blamed “out of control” factionalism in Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party for the decision to exclude the supporter of former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

This is staggering news. To refuse to allow a serving mayor onto even a selection long list demonstrates that factionalism in the party is completely out of control. Jamie Driscoll @MayorJD is widely credited with doing a great job. There can be no other motive for excluding him. https://t.co/uKLZwGJdPF — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) June 2, 2023

Mr Driscoll, described as the “last Corbynista in power”, was omitted from a longlist including rival Northumbria police and crime commissioner Kim McGuinness.

Ex-MEP Paul Brannen and Newcastle city councillor Nicu Ion also feature.

Mr McDonnell said omitting Mr Driscoll from the list despite him being “widely credited with doing a great job” was “staggering news”.

“To refuse to allow a serving mayor onto even a selection long list demonstrates that factionalism in the party is completely out of control,” he said.

“There can be no other motive for excluding him.”

I’ve been barred from standing as North East Mayor by @UKLabour. No explanation has been given.I’m proud to have created thousands of jobs, fought child poverty, built affordable homes and delivered our Green New Deal. I believe in democracy. Share if you do too. More to follow. — Mayor Jamie Driscoll (@MayorJD) June 2, 2023

The decision came in the wake of Sir Keir blocking Mr Corbyn from standing for the party in Islington North at the next general election.

Labour said the party holds “candidates to a very high standard”.

“During this process, some applicants did not meet the threshold required to proceed to the longlist stage. We do not comment on individual applications,” a statement said.