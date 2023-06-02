Donna Traynor thankful for support as BBC discrimination case is resolved

Donna Traynor tribunal

Former newsreader Donna Traynor has thanked those who supported her as a discrimination case brought against the BBC has been settled.

The industrial tribunal was resolved without any admission of liability on either side in Belfast on Friday.

Ms Traynor, a former BBC Newsline presenter, had alleged she was discriminated against on the basis of age, sex and disability.

The BBC and its Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth were respondents in the case.

When the case opened on Wednesday, Ms Traynor’s counsel, Patrick Lyttle KC, said she had faced bullying and harassment following her opposition to a BBC plan to move her to a radio position several days a week in 2019.

Adam Smyth, director of BBC Northern Ireland, arrives at the Office of the Industrial Tribunals, Killymeal House, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

But on Friday, Mr Lyttle read out a short agreed statement between the two sides.

It stated: “The dispute between Donna Traynor and the BBC and Adam Smyth has ended, without any admission of liability on the part of either respondent.

“Donna Traynor acknowledges the BBC and Adam Smyth continue to refute strongly all the allegations made against them, including the claims made on the opening day of the tribunal.

“The parties are pleased that this matter has been brought to a conclusion and intend to put it behind them.”

The statement made no reference to costs or any financial settlement.

Ms Traynor left the tribunal without making any further comment.

But she tweeted: “My employment tribunal case is now settled and over.

“Many thanks to everyone who has sent me supportive messages in recent times. Wishing you well. Donna.”

Ms Traynor resigned in November 2021 after nearly 33 years at the broadcaster.

She had raised a formal grievance after refusing to accept a plan that would have involved her moving to presenting the Evening Extra radio show several nights a week.

She joined the BBC in 1989 and presented radio news bulletins before moving into TV.