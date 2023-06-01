Civil servants in the Northern Ireland Office to strike next week

A PCS flag

Civil servants working in the Northern Ireland Office will strike for three days next week in the long-running civil service dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) based at Erksine House in Belfast will walk out on June 6, 7 and 8.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our members in Northern Ireland are determined to win this dispute because, like their colleagues in the rest of the United Kingdom, they are fed up with being treated worse than any other public sector worker.