New Aston Martin model sells for nearly £1.3m at charity auction in Cannes

A new Aston Martin model has been sold for $1.6 million (£1.3 million) at a charity auction (Max Earey/Aston Martin/PA)

An Aston Martin model has been sold for 1.6 million US dollars (£1.3 million) at a charity auction in France supporting Aids research.

The customer will become the first person to own the Aston Martin DB12 car, with its engine cover signed by Formula One drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, which was auctioned at a star-studded gala for the American Foundation for Aids Research (Amfar) in Cannes.

The emerald green sportscar was unveiled, making its debut in Cannes, becoming the first Super Tourer to be hand delivered to a customer.

To mark the marque’s 110th anniversary, the car features special touches curated by one of Aston Martin’s bespoke services (Max Earey/Aston Martin)

The gala was attended by the likes of rapper and actress Queen Latifah, actress Rebel Wilson and supermodel Heidi Klum.

The auction was hosted by American actress Eva Longoria and actor James Marsden who showcased the unique car before excelling beyond auction estimates raising over a million to support the Aids charity.

Kevin Robert Frost, chief executive of Amfar, said he was “immensely grateful” for the donation as proceeds will be “an important boost” towards research efforts for Aids.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have Aston Martin as presenting sponsor for the 29th Amfar Gala Cannes and we’re immensely grateful for their generous donation of this spectacular DB12 for our live auction,” he said.

“This phenomenal sportscar was a highlight of the gala and the auction proceeds will give an important boost to our efforts to develop a cure for HIV.”

The interior of the new Aston Martin (Max Earey/Aston Martin)

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin said he the luxury car company was “thrilled” to support Amfar.

“Aston Martin is thrilled to have supported the Amfar Gala Cannes,” he said.

“In addition to showcasing the generosity of amfAR attendees, the incredible amount raised through this charity auction highlights the excitement for the new DB12 and the unique ultra-luxury and high-performance aspects of this model that elevate it well beyond the current GT category.”

Aston Martin sponsors of the Amfar Gala Cannes supporting non-profit organisations dedicated to Aids research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy.