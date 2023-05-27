Demonstrators condemn ‘draconian’ and ‘authoritarian’ protest laws

People march past the Houses of Parliament during a Not My Bill protest in London

Demonstrators condemned the Government’s controversial laws on protests as “draconian” and “authoritarian” as hundreds of them marched through central London.

Supporters and volunteers for Just Stop Oil (JSO), Extinction Rebellion (XR), Republic, Black Lives Matter and more gathered in Parliament Square on Saturday to protest against recent legislation, including the Public Order Bill, which critics say could curb the right to peaceful protest.

Speeches and live music were heard on the green before protesters marched to Downing Street and back as part of the #NotMyBill demonstration, holding colourful banners and signs reading “No more police powers” and “Defend the right to protest”.

Protesters in Parliament Square (James Manning/PA)

The Public Order Bill introduced new offences including locking on – a tactic used in recent years by some environmental protesters to fasten themselves to a protest point – going equipped to lock on and interfering with key national infrastructure.

Member of anti-monarchy group Republic, Tom Lines, told the PA news agency he was protesting because of the arrests his group experienced on the day of the King’s coronation.

Calling the incident an “outrage”, the 68-year-old said he arrived late to the coronation protest, having travelled from his home in Brighton.

“If I had been (there) I probably would have been in the back of a van as well,” he said.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith (James Manning/PA)

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, was detained for 16 hours on the day of the King’s crowning after officers deemed that straps in his organisation’s van could be used to lock on.

Mr Smith was one of six Republic members who were the first people to be arrested under the sweeping Public Order Act, brought in days before the coronation.

“That is what happened on the day but worse than that is that the Government has passed this legislation that is going to allow that in the future,” Mr Lines said.

Moyra Samuels, a volunteer for Stand Up to Racism, also condemned the Bill.

“We have all come together to protest the Government’s draconian authoritarian attack on our democratic rights,” she told PA.

She added: “We want to protect our right to protest because how else can we challenge and hold them to account in all the issues that actually we need to protest about?”

Ms Samuels, from west London, referenced the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the murder by a police officer of George Floyd in the United States.

“If you think about the George Floyd protests, how else could we express, could the world express, its outrage at police violence but through protest?

“How else will a government hear what its people are saying unless we take to the streets with our message, a loud message? So the silencing of us, I think, is very, very worrying.”

A person with their dog during the Not My Bill protest (James Manning/PA)

She told PA she wants the Bill “kicked out” but is not hopeful the Government will do so.

“This is not a government that is in a listening mood because it’s in crisis.

“So it’s not ready to listen.

“But it has an election coming up so it may get a little bit worried that actually this may be… too far for some of the voters in the shires because Britain does have some tradition of democracy.”

XR volunteer Sarah Montgomery, 72, accused the Government of pushing through “outrageous” and “undemocratic” laws.

She referenced the two year and seven month prison sentence given to Marcus Decker for scaling the Queen Elizabeth II bridge as an example of the Government “cracking down” on protesters.

Asked about her biggest concern, she told PA: “It’s about being arrested for locking on to somebody else or for holding hands or for being seen to be walking towards a protest perhaps with a banner.

“Then you know you are had for conspiracy to protest. This is outrageous.

“We need to have a voice so at the very basic level it’s about being able to protest.”

In a statement, environmental campaign group JSO said: “The Government’s plan to stop dissent is to ban bike locks and megaphones.

“This is no plan at all. It’s like banning fire alarms instead of stopping fires.”

Outside the gates of Downing Street, protesters chanted: “Rishi, Rishi, Rishi. Out, out, out.”