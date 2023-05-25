Man arrested after car crashes into gates of Downing Street

UK NewsPublished:

Images on social media showed a vehicle crashed into the gates, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Downing Street stock
Downing Street stock

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street, the Metropolitan Police said.

Images on social media showed a vehicle crashed into the gates, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

The force added that no-one has been hurt.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Metropolitan Police said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

“There are no reports of any injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News