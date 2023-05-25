Animal rights activists ‘take three lambs from King’s Sandringham Estate’

Animal rights group Animal Rising with the sheep

Animal rights activists say they have taken three lambs from the King’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Imagery released by Animal Rising shows three women, in pink Animal Rising t-shirts, walking through a field of sheep and loading the lambs into the back of a vehicle.

Animal Rising said that the women took the three lambs from Appleton Farm at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The group said that the lambs would have been sent for slaughter.

Animal rights group Animal Rising says three activists have taken three sheep from the King’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk (Animal Rising/PA)

Animal Rising said that the women handed themselves into police in Windsor, Berkshire at 8am on Thursday, with banners saying: “I rescued the King’s sheep”; and: “This is how we love animals”.

The group said on its website that the incident “marks the first” of its “high-profile ‘open rescues’ this summer”.

Sarah Foy, 23, one of the women involved, said: “Like anyone, animals want to live out their lives safely and without being used or exploited.

“Sadly that is not the case here at Sandringham, or anywhere they are used in our food system.

Animal Rising said the three women handed themselves into police in Windsor, Berkshire (Animal Rising/PA)

“That is exactly why we rescued three sheep today – three beautiful lambs who’ll now live their lives to the fullest.

“We urgently need a national conversation about our relationship with other animals and nature.”