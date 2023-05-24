Teenager due in court over TikTok ‘prank’ video

TikTok on a mobile phone screen

A teenager will appear in court after a TikTok “prank” video showed people entering a private home without permission.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice.

O’Garro, of Manor Road, Hackney, east London, was arrested after an investigation into social media footage.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway from the Metropolitan Police’s Central East Command Unit said: “Understandably there has been extensive comment on this case in the media and on social media.