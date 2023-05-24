Sophie ‘deeply saddened’ by death of woman hit by police escort motorcycle

Helen Holland died of her injuries following the incident on May 10.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is “deeply saddened” by the death of a woman who was hit by a motorcycle that was part of her police escort.

Helen Holland, 81, was struck at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court, west London, on the afternoon of May 10.

In comments carried by the BBC, Ms Holland’s son Martin said she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries”.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away.

“Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

It is understood Sophie will be in touch privately with Ms Holland’s family.

