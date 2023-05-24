Braverman will not face investigation over handling of speeding offence

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, leaving Downing Street

Suella Braverman will not face an investigation for asking officials whether she could have a private speed awareness course – but Rishi Sunak criticised her handling of the situation.

The Prime Minister, who consulted his ethics adviser over the case, did not order a formal investigation and said his decision is “these matters do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code”.

But in a letter to Mrs Braverman he said: “As you have recognised, a better course of action could have been taken to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman (PA)

Mrs Braverman has been accused of breaching the code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to help with a private matter.

She later accepted a fine and penalty points on her driving licence for the speeding offence.

In her letter to Mr Sunak, the Home Secretary said: “I sought to explore whether bespoke arrangements were possible, given my personal circumstances as a security-protected minister.

“I recognise how some people have construed this as me seeking to avoid sanction – at no point was that the intention or outcome.