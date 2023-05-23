William: Advances made by eco-packaging firm Notpla are breathtaking

The Prince of Wales smells a beaker during a visit to Notpla in London

The Prince of Wales said advances made by an eco-packaging firm since it won £1 million from his Earthshot Prize are “breathtaking”.

William toured the factory of Notpla, which was awarded the funds after impressing judges with its biodegradable cartons made from seaweed, on Tuesday.

The Earthshot Prize was established by William to find solutions to “repair” the planet.

Notpla – short for not plastic – scooped its Build A Waste-Free World award last year.

The Prince of Wales talks to co-founders Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez, left, and Pierre Paslier during a visit to Notpla in London (Kin Cheung/PA)

William got the chance to see some of the firm’s products, which have the potential to revolutionise the packaging industry, being used.

Shown a new development – injection-moulded seaweed and plant extracts that can be used for cutlery – he said: “It’s breathtaking to see the advances you’re making already.

“That’s really exciting.”

When research engineer Callum Wardle told the future king he could eat the material, William joked: “It might take me a while.”

Before developing cartons, Notpla co-founders Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier created an edible bubble filled with water.

Notpla was given £1 million by William’s Earthshot Prize last year (Kin Cheung/PA)

And as William was taken round the facility in Hackney Wick, east London, the pair showed him flavoured capsules – and he tried one called Cosmopolitan.

William donned a blue lab coat to make biodegradable film that can be used to cover food and, impressed by the research scientists’ work, joked: “Where there’s a Bunsen burner, there’s trouble.”