Police watchdog to assess whether to launch probe into Cardiff deaths crash

The police watchdog has announced it will send investigators to assess whether it will carry out an independent probe into a crash in Cardiff which killed two teenagers and sparked a riot.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in the Ely area on Monday while riding an electric bike.

Chief Superintendent of South Wales Police Martyn Stone told a press conference in Cardiff on Tuesday that a “mandatory referral” had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the disorder to “ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny”.

A spokesperson from the watchdog said: “We have been contacted this afternoon by South Wales Police to make a referral regarding the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision in Ely yesterday (Monday).

“We will be sending investigators to a police post incident procedure to begin gathering information and to assess whether the IOPC will carry out an independent investigation.”

Mr Stone said the force had received CCTV footage that shows a police vehicle following a bike ahead of the collision, but insisted that there were no police vehicles on Snowden Road when the crash occurred.

The Ford Focus car of Jane Palmer set alight on Highmead Road, Ely (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

His statement followed the footage emerging online after South Wales Police said the crash happened before officers attended the scene.

Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to the scene shortly after 6pm on Monday.

Some residents in the district claimed the two boys, who were named locally, were being pursued by South Wales Police – an allegation that was earlier denied by the force.

Police said the collision had already occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on the scene to manage “large-scale disorder” until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mr Stone confirmed while speaking to the press that 15 police officers had required medical attention following the disorder – 11 went to hospital and four were treated at the scene.

#UPDATE | We are continuing to investigate a fatal road traffic collision and serious disorder which happened in the #Ely area of Cardiff last night. Our full statement can be found here: https://t.co/38pSUWiuS8 pic.twitter.com/VLAacPmZvO — South Wales Police (@swpolice) May 23, 2023

The chief superintendent said arrests had been made and more would follow.

“I would like to acknowledge the impact last night’s disorder had on local residents, who are understandably very frightened,” he told the press conference.