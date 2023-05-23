National Lottery firm Camelot posts sales rise as 382 new millionaires created

National Lottery machine

National Lottery operator Camelot has revealed a rise in sales over the past year, resulting in record returns to good causes directly from ticket sales.

Camelot UK revealed that sales grew by £99.6 million to £8.19 billion for the year to March 31.

It comes less than a year before Camelot is set to pass over its licence to run the lottery to Czech firm Allwyn.

Allwyn also acquired Camelot UK earlier this year, closing a bitter legal wrangle between the firms, although the two companies are continuing to operate separately.

On Tuesday, Camelot said its increase in sales meant that £1.8 billion was returned to good causes during the year, reflecting a £6.2 million increase year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery awarded £4.69 billion in prize money to players, creating 382 new millionaires. It said this included five EuroMillions jackpots which were scooped in the UK.

On the road to being a millionaire! Congrats to Steve, a bus driver and our latest winner, who won £1M on a Scratchcard ?#NationalLottery #Scratchcard pic.twitter.com/lcB873Fq0o — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) May 22, 2023

Camelot said a “strong performance from EuroMillions” over the year helped drive an increase in sales for draw-based games.

The firm highlighted that it faced “tough trading conditions”, but saw in-store sales improve over the last six months of the year as more people returned to the high street.

Camelot Co-CEOs Clare Swindell and Neil Brocklehurst said: “We’re delighted to have grown National Lottery sales year-on-year to their second highest on record, creating almost 400 millionaires in the process.

“And with £36 million being raised each week for good cause projects around the UK and returns from ticket sales rising to their best-ever level, it’s clear that The National Lottery is delivering for players and society in what are very challenging times.”

Robert Chvatal, CEO of Allwyn, said: “This past year’s performance demonstrates the core strengths of the National Lottery in consistently delivering for good causes, even in an environment where consumer spending is under pressure.