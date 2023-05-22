Ryanair records £1.2bn annual profit as fares rise

A Ryanair plane

Budget airline Ryanair has revealed it swung to an annual profit of 1.43 billion euros (£1.24 billion) after a bounce back in travel demand and higher fares.

The Dublin-based carrier’s profit haul for the 12 months to March 31 compares with a net loss of 355 million euros (£309 million) the previous year and comes after a 74% surge in passengers to 168.6 million.

It said air fares jumped 50% on levels seen a year earlier, to an average of 41 euros (£36).

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary flagged cost pressures over the year ahead, with the company’s fuel bill expected to surge by more than one billion euros (£869 million) due to higher oil prices.