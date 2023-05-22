Princess of Wales told she is ‘unforgettable’ during Chelsea Pensioner lunch

The Princess of Wales speaks to the Chelsea Pensioners

The Princess of Wales was told she was the most appealing thing on the menu when she interrupted Chelsea Pensioners sat down to lunch.

Kate was delighted to see the ex-servicemen and women when she visited Chelsea Flower Show and joined school children touring some of the attractions, including a walled kitchen garden designed by Mark Gregory.

During the visit, she was quizzed by some of the youngsters about being a royal replying “You have to work hard”.

She also revealed “Louis is growing broad beans at school”, before she showed off her talent for drawing by sketching flowers and plants for the children in lieu of a signature.

The Princess of Wales speaks to the Chelsea Pensioners, after taking part in the first Children’s Picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Dressed in their famous red tunics, the Chelsea Pensioners are a feature of Gregory’s garden and a covered dining area has been created for them, alongside a kitchen that will produce meals for the elderly group from produce grown nearby.

“What’s on the menu?” Kate asked as the pensioners tucked into chargrilled peas with herbs.

Harry Puttick, who served with the Royal Welsh Fusiliers for 30 years, replied gallantly, “The peas are forgettable, you are not”.