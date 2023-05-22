Ex-England star John Barnes has paid money owed in tax, judge told

John Barnes tax case

Former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes has paid money owed to the tax authority, a judge in a specialist court has been told.

Judge Daniel Schaffer considered Barnes’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Monday.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) had lodged a bankruptcy petition.

An HMRC official told the judge that the money had been paid in full.

Barnes was not at the hearing but was represented by barrister Jonathan Lester.

Another judge had adjourned an earlier hearing – in February – to allow “settlement negotiations” to take place.

Megan Vanderhook, who represented HMRC at the February hearing, had indicated that Barnes owed at least £200,000.

She told the February hearing that Barnes had, at that stage, repaid £100,000.

Barnes, 59, played for Watford, Liverpool, and Newcastle.