‘Significant’ cliff fall closes part of promenade on Isle of Wight

UK NewsPublished:

The local authority introduced the measure after the incident at Small Hope Beach, Shanklin.

The cliff fall took place at Small Hope Beach, Shanklin
Walkers have been warned to avoid an area of promenade on the Isle of Wight following a “significant” cliff fall.

The landslip happened at Small Hope Beach, Shanklin, on Saturday evening, according to Isle of Wight Council, which has put up barriers on the promenade.

Barriers have been placed on the promenade at Small Hope Beach (Isle of Wight Council/PA)

A spokesman for the local authority said: “There was a significant cliff fall at Small Hope Beach, Shanklin, on Saturday evening.

“Barriers are in place on the affected promenade just before the beach huts.

“The public is advised not to cross the barriers, stay clear of the cliff fall and do not climb the debris.”

