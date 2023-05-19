BBC Northern Ireland journalists take to picket lines as council votes counted

Ballot boxes wait to be opened in Belfast City Hall

BBC Northern Ireland journalists are on the picket lines as votes are counted across the region following the local government elections.

The 24-hour strike saw several flagship programmes including BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster and The Nolan Show go off air as more than 200 journalists took part in the walkout.

There were also no local news bulletins on Radio Ulster until 9am on Friday, which was read by Adam Smyth, director of BBC Northern Ireland.

Journalists at BBC NI on the picket line as 24-hr strike action is under way @NUJofficial pic.twitter.com/Rr43541uos — Jayne McCormack (@BBCJayneMcC) May 19, 2023

Television and online services have been similarly impacted.

Comprehensive coverage of the local government elections had been planned, including a live feed with the latest results on social media accounts, and BBC Radio Ulster’s live results programme to be streamed on the BBC News NI website.

A team of reporters had been planned across the 11 count centres with on-air coverage on BBC Radio Ulster from 4pm on Friday, as well as live coverage of results on the BBC One Northern Ireland television channel.

Election coverage is due to resume on Saturday following the strike action, which began at 12.15am on Friday.

It was called to oppose cutbacks to Radio Foyle’s morning show, as well as the restructuring of services in Northern Ireland, which includes reallocation of funds to digital services.