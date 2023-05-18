What the papers say – May 18

British newspapers

Many of Thursday’s papers feature news from the US of an alleged car chase of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by “numerous photographers” which lasted two hours and described as “near catastrophic”.

The i and Metro lead with reports Harry and Meghan were subjected to a “relentless pursuit” after an awards ceremony in New York at 10pm on Tuesday.

HARRY AND MEGHAN IN PAPARAZZI 'CAR CHASE' – Pursuit 'near-catastrophic' says royals – It was 'challenging' says NY police

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says the Prime Minister has raised hopes for a pre-election tax cut.

Sunak says 'I'm a ­low-tax Conservative' – PM raises hopes for pre-election tax cuts

While The Guardian says Rishi Sunak has been accused of being “out of touch” over the cost-of-living crisis.

PM accused of being 'out of touch' over cost of living

The Daily Mail takes aim at the opposition leader, saying Sir Keir Starmer wants to reopen Brexit talks.

Water companies have apologised for pumping sewage into the nation’s rivers and promised the greatest infrastructure modernisation since the Victorian era, according to The Times.

Obese patients cost the NHS twice as much as those of healthy weight, The Daily Telegraph reports, citing “landmark research”.

'Massive cost of obesity to the NHS is revealed'

The Financial Times writes that German carmakers are lobbying the European Commission to delay post-Brexit rules that threaten the industry.

front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 18 May

The Daily Mirror features an exclusive interview with the 12-year-old son of fusilier Lee Rigby ahead of the 10-year anniversary of his father’s murder outside his barracks in Woolwich, South East London.