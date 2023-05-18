Royal Mail slumps to loss of more than £1bn after year of strikes

Royal Mail worker

Royal Mail has blamed strike action for helping send it slumping to a full-year loss of more than £1 billion.

The group’s owner, International Distributions Services (IDS), revealed Royal Mail swung to an operating loss of £1.04 billion for the year to March 26, against earnings of £250 million the previous year.

On an underlying basis, Royal Mail saw operating losses of £419 million, against profits of £416 million the previous year.

IDS said the losses were due to crippling industrial action, while it also booked a £539 million writedown on the value of Royal Mail due to the impact of strikes and the “current risk backdrop”.

Members of the Communication Workers Union on a picket line (PA)

IDS overall posted a £748 million annual operating loss, against profits of £577 million the previous year, but IDS said it was targeting a return to underlying earnings over 2023-24.

The figures come after Royal Mail last month agreed a deal with the Communication Workers Union (CWU).