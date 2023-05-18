Norway ‘robbed’ in Eurovision, says Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Eurovision 2023

Ben Wallace said Norway was “robbed” of Eurovision glory during an appearance with his counterpart from Oslo.

Alessandra finished fifth with her song Queen Of Kings at the contest held in Liverpool on Saturday.

At a press conference with Norwegian minister Bjorn Arild Gram, the Defence Secretary expressed his admiration for the song.

Norway entrant Alessandra during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)

He praised Norway’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia and added: “And they should have won the Eurovision Song Contest.

“You were robbed.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a press conference with Norwegian defence minister Bjorn Arild Gram, at Permanent Joint HQ in Northwood (James Manning/PA)