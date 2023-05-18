Man admits abducting and sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Andrew Miller, under a coat

A man has admitted abducting a primary school aged girl while dressed as a woman before sexually assaulting her repeatedly over more than 24 hours.

Andrew Miller, who is also known as Amy George, pleaded guilty to four charges – abduction, sexual assault, watching pornography in the presence of the child, and possessing 242 indecent images of children.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, Lord Arthurson told the 53-year-old his offences represented “abhorrent crimes” of the utmost “deviance and depravity” and were “the realisation of every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Prosecuting, advocate depute Lorraine Glancy KC told the court how in February this year Miller had offered the girl a lift home because she “looked freezing”.

Miller admitted the offences at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday (PA)

He then took her to his address in his car, where he subjected her to repeated sexual assaults over the next 27 hours.

The child attempted to escape from the property in the Scottish Borders the following evening, but the door was locked.

She was then able to call police on the property’s landline telephone, and officers traced her location.

Police attended the property and arrested Miller, and the child was taken to a nearby hospital to be medically examined.

Miller is in the process of transitioning to female, the court heard.