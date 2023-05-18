Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II cost UK Government £161.7 million

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

The funeral and lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 cost the UK Government an estimated £161.7 million, figures show.

The largest cost was reported by the Home Office at £73.7 million, followed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport at £57.4 million.

The cost to the Scottish Government is estimated at £18.8 million, which is likely to have included events such as the lying-in-rest in Edinburgh following her death at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

The funeral was held on September 19 (Daniel Leal/PA)

The figures have been published by the Treasury as part of a written statement to the UK Parliament and cover the period from her death on September 8 to her funeral in London on September 19.

Other costs include £2.9 million by the Ministry of Defence, £2.6 million by the Department for Transport, £2.2 million by the Welsh Government and £2.1 million by both the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Northern Ireland Office.