Death of four-year-old found in flat treated as murder

Kayden Frank

The death of a four-year-old boy found alongside the body of a 38-year-old man is being treated as murder, police have said.

Officers found the bodies when they attended a property on Argyle Street in Paisley, Renfrewshire, at around 8pm on Monday following a report of concern.

Police said that following a post-mortem examination, the death of four-year-old Kayden Frank is being treated as murder.

The death of the man is not being treated as suspicious.

Detectives say there is no reason to believe anyone else was involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Kayden’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We are providing his family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time and officers are continuing inquiries to try and get some answers for them.