Spice Girl Geri gives King a hug, a kiss and a pep talk

The sun came out on the red carpet at @TheatreRoyalDL, as we celebrated at The Prince’s Trust and @TKMaxx_UK & @HomesenseUK Awards 2023!☀️

A huge congratulations to all of our incredible winners, you should be so proud of what you've achieved! ?✨#PrincesTrustAwards pic.twitter.com/xbOeVaY2qd

— The Prince’s Trust (@PrincesTrust) May 17, 2023