Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday May 17

Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday May 17We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.All timings are approximate and subject to business.House of Commons:1130 Scotland questions1200 Prime Minister’s Question Time1245 A 10-minute rule motion on Artificial Intelligence (Regulation and Workers’ Rights)1300 Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill: Second Reading1900 An adjournment debate on Government funding for local bus servicesWestminster Hall0930 Public bodies and VAT1100 Future of stoma care1430 Potential merits of a national eye health strategy1600 Food price inflation and food banks1630 Alternatives to Council Tac and Stamp DutyHouse of Lords1500 Oral questionsRetained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill – report stage (day 2)