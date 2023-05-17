Caroline Dinenage elected chairwoman of Culture, Media and Sport Committee

UK Parliament portraits

Conservative former culture minister Dame Caroline Dinenage has been elected as the new chairwoman of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans confirmed in the Commons that Dame Caroline secured 198 votes in the round of voting among MPs.

Conservative former ministers Damian Green and Damian Collins were the other two contenders.

Mr Evans said 384 votes were cast, “one of which was invalid. There was a single round of counting. With 383 valid votes, the quota to be reached was therefore 192 votes”.

He added: “Dame Caroline Dineage was elected chair with 198 votes. She will take up her post immediately and I congratulate her on her election.”

The remit of the committee is to monitor the policy, administration and expenditure of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and its associated bodies, including the BBC, on behalf of the House of Commons and the electorate.

It recently changed its name after the decision by the Government to “refocus” the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, dropping the digital aspect of its remit.