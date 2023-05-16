Proposed amendment to Online Safety Bill to address misogynistic abuse online

File photo dated 04/03/17 of a woman’s hand pressing a key of a laptop keyboard

A proposed amendment to the Online Safety Bill would require social media firms to prevent online abuse and violence against women and girls.

A cross-party group of lords, led by former culture secretary Nicky Morgan, is backing the amendment, which would mean companies that failed to remove abusive misogynistic content and ban repeat offenders would face fines, while bosses could be jailed for persistent breaches.

Writing for The Telegraph, Tory peer Baroness Morgan of Cotes said social media companies at the moment “are failing women and girls”.

She said: “I have tabled an amendment calling for a Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Code of Practice to be written into the Online Safety Bill.

Baroness Morgan of Cotes (Paul Ellis/PA)

“There are already codes for other issues such as terrorism and child abuse, but a code is desperately needed to specifically address the harms to women and girls.

“There is strong support from all sides of the House of Lords for a code of practice that would allow media regulator Ofcom and the social network companies themselves to make the internet safer for women and girls and protect them from harm.”

Lady Morgan said that statistics from domestic abuse charity Refuge showed that 36% of UK women have experienced online abuse on social media or another online platform.

“The reality is online spaces are still a wild west, with illegal activity such as stalking and harassment a daily occurrence for women and girls,” she said.

“The Online Safety Bill provides a real chance to make online spaces safer for women and girls. We hear time and again how the government pledges to tackle VAWG as a priority, but this must be reflected offline as well as online.

“We have a duty to ensure this landmark legislation – the Online Safety Bill, does its job and protects women and girls.

“We all have a right to be respected and valued both on the streets and in digital spaces.”