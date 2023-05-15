Royal aide who served late Queen and King awarded peerage as he steps down

Sir Edward Young

Queen Elizabeth II’s former private secretary, who remained in post to advise the King, has been awarded a number of honours – including a peerage – as he steps down from his role.

Lord Young said he was “honoured to have served two sovereigns through historic times” after staying on following the death of the late Queen to support the transition from one monarch to another.

The royal aide leaves his post as joint principal private secretary to the King at the end of Monday after 19 years as a member of the royal household, and just over a week since the coronation of Charles and Camilla.

Prince Michael of Kent and Lord Young at Royal Ascot (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In recognition of his service Lord Young has been granted a peerage, appointed a Lord in Waiting, a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath and a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

He served alongside the King’s principal private secretary Sir Clive Alderton, who paid tribute to Lord Young: “Edward has been an outstanding colleague and a dear friend for almost two decades.

“He made an invaluable contribution to the closing years of the late Queen’s reign and to helping support the process of transition. He will be much missed by us all.”

The royal aide became private secretary to the late Queen in September 2017, succeeding Sir Christopher Geidt, and would have brought a wealth of experience to his temporary role supporting the King.

The King, Queen Consort and their Private Secretary Clive Alderton (Chris Jackson/PA)

He previously worked for Granada as head of corporate communications and for Barclays, where he held a range of financial and executive roles.

Lord Young said: “I am honoured to have served two sovereigns through historic times, and grateful for all the support and friendship of colleagues along the way.