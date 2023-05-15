EU approves £55bn tie-up between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard

CONSUMER Xbox One

One of the biggest takeover deals in the gaming industry has been approved by European regulators weeks after being blocked by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

The European Commission said that it had approved Microsoft’s 68.7 billion dollar (£55 billion) deal to take over Activision Blizzard, the company behind Call Of Duty and other games.

Regulators in Brussels said they had accepted commitments offered by Microsoft to ensure that the deal does not lessen competition.

“The commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud gaming as compared to the current situation,” the Commission said in a statement.

Last month the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK said that it would block the deal because it was worried it would make Microsoft stronger in the cloud gaming sector.

The technology giant, which makes the Xbox console, already accounts for between 60% and 70% of cloud gaming services where people play online without needing to download a game.