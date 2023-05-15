BMW ‘driver’ due in court as pregnant mother and boys fight for life after crash

Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court

A man is due in court as a pregnant mother-of-two fights for her life in hospital after a motorway crash that also left her son and nephew badly hurt.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was critically injured along with her son Tommy, nine, and Tobias Spencer, four, who is believed to be her nephew, at about 3.10pm on Saturday.

Ms Hough’s other son, Rocky, two, was also hurt.

Emergency services were called to reports of a smash between two vehicles travelling south on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, police said.

Adil Iqbal, 22, of Hope Street, Accrington, who was allegedly behind the wheel of a BMW car, has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Keeley D Berry, a friend of Ms Jules-Hough’s family, said on Facebook: “Franki Hough you have to pull through. You have to. Please please pray for her and the boys and her unborn baby girl.

“You’ve never let ANYTHING beat you, please please please please.”

A GoFundMe appeal for the family set up by a friend said Ms Hough is 18-weeks pregnant.

The appeal says Tommy and Tobias are in induced comas in intensive care in hospital.

It adds: “This is absolutely devastating for the family and their whole world has been truly turned upside down.”

The appeal has already raised more than £18,000.