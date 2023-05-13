Princess of Wales makes surprise Eurovision appearance playing piano

Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance playing piano during the opening performance of Eurovision.

Kate played a pre-recorded instrumental piece which was recorded at Windsor Castle earlier this month.

The clip, which is around 10 seconds long, appeared in a performance by last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra, which also includes contributions from Lord Lloyd-Webber and Sam Ryder.

The princess, who has grade three piano and grade five theory, previously accompanied pop star Tom Walker on piano while he sang his previously unheard Christmas song For Those Who Can’t Be Here during a carol service she hosted at Westminster Abbey in 2021.

The service, which was broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve that year, paid tribute to the work of “inspirational” people who served their communities during the pandemic.