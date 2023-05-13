Investigation launched into alleged act of sabotage on board HMS Glasgow frigate

BAE Systems have launched an investigation into an alleged act of sabotage on the HMS Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

An investigation has been launched into an alleged incident of sabotage on board the HMS Glasgow earlier this week.

A number of cables appear to have been damaged on board the Type 26 Frigate which appear to have been damaged intentionally, BAE Systems have said.

According to a report in the UK Defence Journal, it is alleged the act was carried out by disgruntled contractors.

Work on the ship was paused temporarily, the company said, in order to assess “every area” of the vessel.

A BAE Systems spokesperson said: “We uncovered a limited number of cables on HMS Glasgow earlier in the week, which appear to have been damaged intentionally.

“We immediately launched an internal investigation, alongside our suppliers, and temporarily paused work on the ship to inspect every area of the vessel and ensure our high standards and quality controls are met.

“Normal operations have now resumed and an assessment is under way to scope the repairs needed.”