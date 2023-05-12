Notification Settings

Woman, 25, charged with murdering her mother

UK NewsPublished:

Anna Jones was found dead at her home in Petersfield, Hampshire.

Anna Jones

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murdering her mother, who was found dead at home.

The body of Anna Jones, 44, was found by police officers called to her flat in Station Road, Petersfield, Hampshire, at 8pm on Thursday May 9.

After being charged in connection with the death, Bronwyn Jones, of Jacaranda Road, Bordon, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, where she was remanded in custody to appear at the city’s crown court on Monday May 15.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “Anna’s next of kin were informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Ms Jones’s other daughter said in a tribute: “I love my mum she meant everything to me she was my world.

“I love you so much, I will always miss you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace mummy.”

