Spiking as bad as stabbing, warns ‘unashamedly edgy’ consent campaign

The launch took place at the Wilkinson Street tram depot in Nottingham (Office of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner/PA)

A new consent campaign warns that spiking someone’s drink “is like choosing to knife someone” as part of a move to educate people on various sexual topics.

The Night-time A-Z Of Consent campaign has been launched to highlight that the offence – whether putting something in someone’s drink or injecting them – can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

It also encourages members of the public to call out inappropriate and unlawful sexual behaviour.

The scheme, launched in Nottingham on Friday, will see trams and buses in the city wrapped with 26 words related to night-time sexual consent for 12 months, including I for Intervene, U for Upskirting, K for Kink and G for Groping.

Under S for Spiking, the scheme’s website says: “Choosing to spike is like choosing to knife someone. It is a serious crime.

“If you put something in someone’s drink or try to inject them, you can face up to 10 years in prison.

“If you have been spiked, you are never to blame.”

The campaign will continue indefinitely, with posters and online resources hoping to educate people on consent and how to stay safe at night.

Caroline Henry, the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), said: “This campaign is big, bold, eye-catching and unashamedly edgy because we want to provoke big conversations that help everyone be clear that sex without consent is rape.

“People might find this a challenging subject to talk about with their loved ones.

Caroline Henry (centre), behind one of the wrapped buses, said that the scheme aims to ‘provoke big conversations’ (Office of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner/PA)

“That’s why this campaign puts the issue front and centre as people travel around Nottingham and helps to give people a starting point to ensure we don’t shy away from conversations about consent.

“With better education comes better behaviour and we hope this campaign will help to prevent sexual violence and ensure there is zero tolerance for perpetrators and more support for survivors.”

The scheme was created by the Consent Coalition and contributed to by health experts, police, the city council and local transport providers, as well as the PCC.

It follows the success of the A-Z Of Consent programme, launched in the city last year, which aimed to educate people about how to give and withdraw consent and included words like W for Walk of Shame, L for Lying and H for Harassment.

The initial scheme was shared nationwide, reaching more than 2.5 million people on social media.

The new initiative has been made possible with £3 million of Home Office funding under the Safer Streets programme and has been developed by sexual violence specialists.

Trams and buses wrapped in messages from the new campaign will travel around the city for 12 months (Office of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner/PA)

Colin Wilderspin, interim director of communities on Nottingham City Council, said: “I’m pleased to join our partners in supporting this campaign as part of our ongoing commitment to tackling sexual violence.

“The Night-Time A-Z Of Consent, created by sexual violence specialists, builds on the success of last year’s national campaign, looking at consent issues that might arise more often at night, such as flirting, groping and spiking.

“These are issues that it’s important not to shy away from and instead share them in public spaces, so the campaign material that will be seen all around the city on buses and trams is a great way of reaching people with these important messages.

“Consent should be at the heart of all relationships and we continue to hold a zero tolerance stance against sexual violence and abuse, by supporting survivors, challenging perpetrators and educating everyone on the importance of consent.”

As well as the campaign, a new Safe Spaces van will offer support for anyone who feels vulnerable in the night-time economy in Nottingham.

Superintendent James Woolley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Sexual offences are some of the most serious crimes we investigate.

“When an allegation is made it is our responsibility as police officers to conduct thorough investigations into what has happened, bringing perpetrators to justice and ensuring that victims are supported.

“We understand the results of our investigations will have a very profound impact on the lives of alleged perpetrators and survivors so welcome any initiative that serves to raise awareness, educate and challenge people about what is and isn’t consensual activity.”