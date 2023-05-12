Sir James Dyson: Rishi Sunak’s science superpower ambition a ‘political slogan’

Rishi Sunak visits Oxfordshire

Billionaire businessman Sir James Dyson has issued fresh criticism of Rishi Sunak’s Government, claiming that the Prime Minister’s pledge to turn the UK into a science and technology superpower is a “mere political slogan”.

In a letter to the Times, he also complains that he has still not met Mr Sunak despite being a major UK entrepreneur.

Sir James, whose company employs 3,500 people in the UK, said: “Ministers talk hubristically of Britain becoming a ‘science and technology superpower’ but their woeful policies diminish this to a mere political slogan.

Billionaire businessman Sir James Dyson has criticised the Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“In the UK, Dyson now faces rocketing corporation tax (wiping out any tax credits for research and development)… and a crippling shortage of qualified engineers.”

It is not the first time the founder and chief engineer of Singapore-headquartered multinational technology company Dyson has criticised the Government.

Earlier this year, Sir James warned Mr Sunak that growth should not be seen as a “dirty word”, accusing the Government of a “short-sighted” approach to business.