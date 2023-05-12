Girl, 16, charged after three teachers and pupil injured at school

Police tape

A 16-year-old girl has been charged after three teachers and a pupil were injured in a disturbance at a school.

Police Scotland said officers were called to Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire at around 10.45am on Friday.

Renfrewshire Council said the teachers, aged 34, 48 and 59, received medical treatment and the school day continued as normal.

A 14-year-old pupil was also injured.

In a statement on social media, the council said: “A pupil and three teachers were injured and received appropriate medical treatment following an incident at Johnstone High School.

A statement on an incident at Johnstone High School. pic.twitter.com/A6xwYcMHdO — RenCouncil (@RenCouncil) May 12, 2023

“The school continued to operate as normal and senior staff are providing any support needed to staff and pupils impacted by this incident. Parents and carers have been informed.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 10.45am on Friday, police received a report of a disturbance at a school in the Johnstone area of Renfrewshire.

“Officers attended and four females aged 59, 48, 34 and 14 years were found to have sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

“The three women aged 59, 48 and 34 years were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.