Families of civil servants who died in Troubles urged to help create memorial

Stormont

The families of civil servants who died in Northern Ireland’s Troubles have been urged to help create a memorial for their loved ones.

The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, made the appeal at an event to recognise the 50th anniversary of the death of civil servant John McCormac.

“John was killed as he was carrying out a house visit in west Belfast in May 1973, as part of his job within the Civil Service,” she said.

“This event is an opportunity to honour his memory and acknowledge the devastating impact his death had on his loved ones.

Shane, Conor and Paul McCormac with a picture of their late father John, accompanied by Ian Jeffers, commissioner for victims and survivors, and Jayne Brady (Pacemaker/PA)

“Although today is about paying tribute to John, it is also a poignant reminder of the tragic loss of other civil servants killed during the Troubles/Conflict.”

Ms Brady said the Civil Service is considering how to create a permanent memorial.

“I would encourage those families who lost a loved one to come forward so that we can discuss together how best to pay tribute to them,” she said.

Executive Office permanent secretary Denis McMahon said: “I hope this anniversary event in John’s honour can go even a small way towards acknowledging the pain suffered by his family over the last 50 years.

“It is right that we create a memorial to John and other NICS colleagues and I look forward to working with those families of civil servants who wish to be involved.”