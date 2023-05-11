Notification Settings

Police officer found not guilty of GBH on tasered man left paralysed

UK NewsPublished:

Pc Imran Mahmood tasered Jordan Walker-Brown during a patrol.

Jordan Walker-Brown Taser case

A police officer has been cleared of unlawfully inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man who was left paralysed after he tasered him.

Pc Imran Mahmood, 36, tasered Jordan Walker-Brown during a patrol in the early months of the first coronavirus lockdown on May 4 2020.

Mr Walker-Brown, who was 23 at the time, was left with “catastrophic” injuries after hitting his head on the pavement and breaking his back.

He had not pulled out a weapon and presented no “physical threat” to anyone at the time he was tasered, prosecutors had told Southwark Crown Court.

On Thursday, the jury found the officer not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm having started their deliberations on Tuesday.

Southwark Crown Court.

Mahmood believed Mr Walker-Brown had a weapon on him and that he could have been dangerous, the court was told.

The officer wept in the dock after the verdict was heard, as did others in the courtroom.

However others walked out of the courtroom shaking their heads.

It came shortly after jurors were told a verdict on which 10 or 11 of the 12 agreed would be accepted.

They had been deliberating for just over nine-and-a-half hours.

