Government misses target of ending 18-month waits for planned NHS care

The Government has missed a key target of eliminating 18-month waits for planned NHS care such as knee and hip replacements, official figures show.

Data from NHS England shows 10,737 people were waiting more than 18 months to start routine treatment at the end of March.

This is down from 29,778 at the end of February.

The Government and NHS England set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than 18 months by April of this year, excluding exceptionally complex cases or patients who choose to wait longer.

But the latest data shows this target has been missed, with 41% of the 10,737 cases falling into the category of people choosing to wait or exceptionally complex cases. This means 59% of the cases are routine waits.

In January, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged that NHS waiting lists will fall and people would get the care they need more quickly.

However, the figures released on Thursday show that the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high.

An estimated 7.3 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of March, up from 7.2 million in February.

A total of 359,798 people in England had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start routine hospital treatment at the end of March, down slightly from 362,498 at the end of February.

In January, NHS England wrote to trusts saying all patients who had been waiting 78 weeks (18 months) or more should have a “first definitive treatment scheduled before the end of March 2023”.

The letter said: “We are… asking every organisation to book appointments for all of their 78-week cohort (patients who will otherwise breach by April) by the end of January, with outpatient appointments and treatments completed before the end of March.”

Mr Sunak said on Thursday: “I promised I would cut NHS waiting lists and we are delivering.

“Reducing 18-month waits by over 90% is huge progress, and it is testament to the hard work of NHS staff who have achieved this despite one of the busiest winters on record.

“We still have work to do, but backed by record Government investment and the ongoing efforts of the NHS, I am confident we will get patients the care they need more quickly.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Cutting waiting lists to ensure people get the care they need more quickly is one of the Government’s five key priorities.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of healthcare staff backed by Government support, the NHS has now cut 18-month waits by more than 91% – a significant reduction from the peak which saw almost 125,000 people waiting for treatment.

“Today’s significant milestone shows we’re delivering on our Elective Recovery Plan despite NHS strikes and the challenging winter.

“This comes after virtually eliminating waits of two years last summer.

“We are progressing with our plan including improving access to emergency care, with the latest statistics showing the quickest ambulance response times for the most urgent cases in almost two years.

“We will continue to work with the NHS to pull out all the stops to cut the Covid backlogs, backed by up to £14.1 billion over the next two years on top of record funding.”