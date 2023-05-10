Police in fresh appeal one year since camper disappeared

Neil Skinner

Police have launched a fresh appeal in the search for a man who disappeared one year ago while camping in a remote area of Scotland.

Neil Skinner, 72, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard in the Bridge of Orchy area of Argyll and Bute on Sunday May 8, 2022.

He was reported missing to police the next day.

Mr Skinner remains missing despite extensive searches and inquiries by police.

Last year, Mr Skinner’s family said they were “desperately seeking answers” as to what happened to him.

He is described as 5ft 8in with short, white hair, a white goatee-type beard and glasses.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

Inspector Lee Page said: “Neil has now been missing for a year and we know what a difficult period this has been for his family and friends.

“Neil was last seen in the Loch Dochard area near Bridge of Orchy on Sunday May 8, 2022.

“Sadly, despite extensive police inquiries and searches by officers and our partners, he remains missing.

“We have kept in regular contact with his family during what has been an incredibly difficult time for them and we will continue to support them in any way we can.