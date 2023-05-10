John Lewis boss Sharon White wins support of staff at confidence vote

People queuing outside John Lewis on Oxford Street in London

John Lewis Partnership chairwoman Sharon White has won support from staff at a confidence vote over her leadership at the historic retail group.

It came after criticism following reports the group, which runs the department store chain and supermarket arm Waitrose, could bring in outside investment and impact its employee-owned structure.

The group also slumped to a hefty loss in the latest financial year, meaning staff missed out on an annual bonus for only the second time in 70 years, and warned of potential job cuts.

John Lewis Partnership chairwoman Sharon White (John Lewis/PA)

Chris Earnshaw, president of the John Lewis Partnership council, said: “Every half year, the chairman attends our partnership council to give an update and discuss with councillors the progress of the partnership.

“This is central to how we exercise our democratic principles and ownership of the business.

“The council voted in support of the chairman to progress the partnership in relation to its purpose, principles and rules.

“The council did not support last year’s performance, in which we reported a full-year loss and no partner bonus.