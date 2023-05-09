Notification Settings

What the papers say – May 9

UK NewsPublished:

Photos of the King in all his splendour are featured alongside a report that two million homes are ‘being ground down’ by the cost-of-living crisis.

British newspapers

As most of Britain goes back to work after the coronation weekend, many of the papers feature the official portrait of the newly-crowned King.

The Sun, the Daily Express, Metro and The Times all depict Charles on the throne in his full regalia.

Also carrying the coronation portrait of the King in all his splendour, the Daily Mirror reports on the cost-of-living crisis, writing that two million households are “being ground down by unrelenting high prices”.

While The  Daily Telegraph says patients will soon be able to receive prescriptions from pharmacies without having to go through a GP.

Elsewhere, the i says MPs are demanding high street banks stop profiting from “unfair” mortgage interest rates.

The Daily Mail claims former PM Boris Johnson “squared” up to the then-Prince Charles over the latter’s alleged criticism of the Government’s plan to send refugees to Rwanda.

Artificial Intelligence risks “undermining the fabric of our society” because people will no longer be able to tell the difference between truth and lies, according to Britain’s former cyber security chief, the Daily Star says.

And the Financial Times writes that water company dividends have doubled despite the furore over sewerage outflows.



