What the papers say – May 9

As most of Britain goes back to work after the coronation weekend, many of the papers feature the official portrait of the newly-crowned King.

The Sun, the Daily Express, Metro and The Times all depict Charles on the throne in his full regalia.

On tomorrow's front page: King Charles and Queen Camilla thank Britons for ‘greatest coronation gift’ as official portraits releasedhttps://t.co/8nTKAJGglE pic.twitter.com/BflRZuXoEq — The Sun (@TheSun) May 8, 2023

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? 'Thank you each and everyone' ? King Charles' message to the nation as his coronation weekend comes to a close ⁰? Gown jewels: Charles and Camilla's first official photos #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/DTxfDALpnL — Metro (@MetroUK) May 8, 2023

The Times: Thank you, each and every one #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FphC4C2rwo — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) May 8, 2023

Also carrying the coronation portrait of the King in all his splendour, the Daily Mirror reports on the cost-of-living crisis, writing that two million households are “being ground down by unrelenting high prices”.

While The Daily Telegraph says patients will soon be able to receive prescriptions from pharmacies without having to go through a GP.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'PM: skip the GP for common illnesses'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/QkXn4yOkbJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 8, 2023

Elsewhere, the i says MPs are demanding high street banks stop profiting from “unfair” mortgage interest rates.

Tuesday's front page: Pass on higher interest rates to savers, big banks told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/I99BOZrS5q — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 8, 2023

The Daily Mail claims former PM Boris Johnson “squared” up to the then-Prince Charles over the latter’s alleged criticism of the Government’s plan to send refugees to Rwanda.

Artificial Intelligence risks “undermining the fabric of our society” because people will no longer be able to tell the difference between truth and lies, according to Britain’s former cyber security chief, the Daily Star says.

Tuesday's Front Page ? Spy boss warns AI fakery 'n lies may destroy society WE'RE IN A REAL MESS ? BUT WHO CAN TELL? ? READ MORE: https://t.co/1UQ6Yq0XEY#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/ZvrY85qnDm — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 8, 2023

And the Financial Times writes that water company dividends have doubled despite the furore over sewerage outflows.