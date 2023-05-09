Ryanair orders 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft

A Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX 8-200

Airline Ryanair said it has ordered 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The deal – which involves firm orders for 150 of the planes and options for another 150 – is worth more than 40 billion US dollars (£32 billion) at list prices.

The delivery of the aircraft between 2027 and 2033 will enable the airline to create more than 10,000 jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers, Ryanair said.

Each plane will have 228 seats, some 21% more than the Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft which half of the deliveries are expected to replace.

Ryanair expects annual passenger numbers to rise from 168 million in the year to the end of March to 300 million by March 2034.

The transaction is subject to shareholder approval at Ryanair’s annual general meeting on September 14.