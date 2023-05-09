Notification Settings

Lawrence Dallaglio given time to clear tax debt of around £700,000

UK NewsPublished:

Judge Sebastian Prentis considered the former England rugby star’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London.

Former England international Lawrence Dallaglio
A judge has given former England rugby union star Lawrence Dallaglio time to clear a tax debt of about £700,000.

Judge Sebastian Prentis considered Dallaglio’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London after HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) officials lodged a bankruptcy petition.

Dallaglio, 50, is trying to raise money by selling a property, an HMRC representative told the judge on Tuesday.

England’s Lawrence Dallaglio, left, and Kyran Bracken celebrate after England’s World Cup win in 2003
England’s Lawrence Dallaglio, left, and Kyran Bracken celebrate after England’s World Cup win in 2003 (PA)

A judge will reconsider the case in about three months, the court was told.

Dallaglio, part of the England side that won the World Cup in 2003, was not at the hearing.

He was listed by his full name – Lawrence Bruno Nero Dallaglio – on court papers and represented by a lawyer.

