BBC local journalists resume work to rule after rejecting cuts resolution

BBC journalists will resume a work to rule and look set to announce further strike action after rejecting plans aimed at resolving a row over cuts to local services.

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) working in TV, online and radio at BBC Local (England) voted by 56% against plans put forward by the corporation.

NUJ members took part in 24-hour strike in March over plans to cut local radio services.

#NUJ members at BBC Local working in tv, online and radio have rejected the BBC's revised proposals. A meeting of BBC Local reps will take place this week to consider next steps. #KeepBBCLocalRadioLocalhttps://t.co/8BaIY63dCx — NUJ (@NUJofficial) May 9, 2023

A work to rule action paused while the NUJ consulted members will resume and a meeting will be held later this week to consider strike action.

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “Members have made it clear that without a fair proposal that keeps BBC local radio local and stops the output being drastically cut, strike action will continue.

“We urge management to listen to what their own staff are saying, along with politicians from all parties and 5.7 million listeners.