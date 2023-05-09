93-year-old wows Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace garden party

King Charles III coronation

A 93-year-old woman told the Prince of Wales how she slept on the pavement for three nights to see his grandmother’s coronation.

Dame Elizabeth Watts was one of thousands of guests at Buckingham Palace for a garden party on Tuesday where William and the Princess of Wales represented the King, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Eight thousand people were welcomed into the grounds for the event, which celebrated the work of volunteers, military personnel and members of the public.

The Princess of Wales (left) speaks to Aldith Grandison, 93, and daughter Jay Cee La Bouche ((Jonathan Brady/PA)

William and Kate were introduced to representatives from the Scouts, Maternal Mental Health Alliance and the South Wales Police, but he was soon ushered over to meet Dame Elizabeth, who has lived through the past three coronations.

Dame Elizabeth, of Solihull, told the PA news agency: “I came to Elizabeth’s coronation and slept on the pavement for three nights.

“I had measles for George’s coronation when I was seven years old. Of course, there was no television then so I couldn’t watch it but we had an accumulator radio.”

The Duchess of Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking about Charles’s coronation, she said: “We watched the coronation at home, on Sunday we had a street party and on Monday I had to recuperate ready to come here.”

Dame Elizabeth added: “It means absolutely everything [to be at the garden party].

“I was so surprised, I was nominated by St John Ambulance Service because I’ve done 79 years of voluntary service and when I was invited I was just amazed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I can’t do events now but I’m still on some of their committees.